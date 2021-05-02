FY2021 EPS Estimates for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Lifted by Analyst

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SS&C Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

SSNC stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.