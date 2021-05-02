FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Raised by Analyst

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

ARCC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

