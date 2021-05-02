FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.35.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

NYSE PJT opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.80. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.