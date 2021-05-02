Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Update

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the March 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTFT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Future FinTech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Future FinTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

