Fundamentun LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

