FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FUJIY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,583. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $42.11 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

