Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 158.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Frontline by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

