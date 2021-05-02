Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE FMS opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

