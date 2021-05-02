Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €79.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.21 ($81.42).

Shares of FME stock opened at €66.16 ($77.84) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €65.73. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

