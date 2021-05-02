Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stake Boosted by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $201,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 51.7% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Fox Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $153.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

