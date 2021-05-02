Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New $308,000 Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE OSK opened at $124.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.38. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

