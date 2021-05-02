Foster & Motley Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

