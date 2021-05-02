Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 185,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,108.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Ziglar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,611 shares of company stock worth $467,758. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.89% of Forward Industries worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 90,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Industries will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

