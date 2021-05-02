Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.27 million-$394.35 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.72 million.Forward Air also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.96 to $1.00 EPS.
NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 238,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.20.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.