Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.27 million-$394.35 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.72 million.Forward Air also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.96 to $1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 238,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $93.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

