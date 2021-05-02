Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $11.25 to $9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 986,247 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 844,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

