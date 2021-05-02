ForTube One Day Volume Tops $28.92 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, ForTube has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $73.33 million and approximately $28.92 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.40 or 0.00848861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00096897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.91 or 0.08827019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047093 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.