Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.66.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

