Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £160 by Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £160 ($209.04) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price objective on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £162.13 ($211.83).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £148.40 ($193.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £26.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £157.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of £145.36. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

