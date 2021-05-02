Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,237 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 67,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 71.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

