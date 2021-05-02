Flowchain (FLC) Reaches One Day Volume of $111,990.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 17% against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $20,571.62 and approximately $111,990.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.69 or 0.00859278 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00065406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

