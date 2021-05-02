Flotek Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average daily volume of 538 call options.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 154,540 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.