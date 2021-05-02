Flotek Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average daily volume of 538 call options.
Shares of FTK stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Flotek Industries has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.
