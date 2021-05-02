Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wedbush

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $110.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,653.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

