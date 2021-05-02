FLETA (FLETA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. FLETA has a market capitalization of $24.07 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.19 or 0.00854725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00096232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00047676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.12 or 0.08598790 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,143,135 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

