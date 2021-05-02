Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FBC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after buying an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

