Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $548.50 million-$551.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.65 million.Five9 also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.89-0.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $13.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.97. 2,076,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.52 and its 200 day moving average is $165.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

