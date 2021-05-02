Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $13.71 on Friday, hitting $187.97. 2,076,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,961. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.