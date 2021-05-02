Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 7,320 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $89,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,707,000 after buying an additional 23,539 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO opened at $630.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $595.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

