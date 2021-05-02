Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 427,988 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,516,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 427,988 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Banco Bradesco worth $115,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,936 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $232,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,157,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,410,000 after buying an additional 1,349,063 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,312,000 after buying an additional 3,563,562 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.1356 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

