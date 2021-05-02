Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 156,592 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,757,003 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 156,592 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 5.01% of Yelp worth $146,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Yelp by 910.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Yelp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp in the first quarter worth approximately $4,898,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Yelp during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.