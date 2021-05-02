Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 769,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,626 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $96,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

