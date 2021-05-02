Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 6,881 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $125,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after purchasing an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day moving average of $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $236.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.03.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

