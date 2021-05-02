Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,170,000 after buying an additional 370,704 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

