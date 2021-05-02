FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells C$410,480.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at C$43,100.40.

TSE:FSV opened at C$199.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$195.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$182.99. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.14. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$106.90 and a 52-week high of C$219.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered FirstService to a “market perform” rating and set a C$216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$223.88.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

