First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 46.1% in April

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 211,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,663. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

