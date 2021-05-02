First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Up 46.1% in April

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 211,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,663. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
