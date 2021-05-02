First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Short Interest Down 47.2% in April

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCEF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.67. 337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

