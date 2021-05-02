First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FNK stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 80.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period.

