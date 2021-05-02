First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,578,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 351,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 85,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,580. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

