First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,108 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $74.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.