First Quadrant L P CA Sells 518 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.05% of NETGEAR worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $14,894,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 54,469 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,023 shares of company stock worth $4,732,816 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $37.21. 468,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,855. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

