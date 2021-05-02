First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,355 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,584,000 after acquiring an additional 171,375 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

