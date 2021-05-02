First Quadrant L P CA Buys 1,567 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,391,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 205.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,958,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,451,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

