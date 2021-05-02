First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 12,052 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2,783.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,761,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 1,578.7% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after buying an additional 155,655 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

