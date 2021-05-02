First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$53.33.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.22. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, with a total value of C$300,069.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,537,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$366,414,985.72.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

