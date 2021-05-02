First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:FCRD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. 32,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.68. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

FCRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

