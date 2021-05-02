First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

First Community has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

FCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

