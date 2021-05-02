First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
First Community has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Community has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.
NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80.
FCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
