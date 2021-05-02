FintruX Network (FTX) Tops One Day Volume of $10,667.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $10,667.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.25 or 0.00855676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00097307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.57 or 0.08618459 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

