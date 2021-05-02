Filecoin (FIL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.07 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Filecoin has a total market cap of $10.87 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $157.31 or 0.00278837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00063286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $637.30 or 0.01129626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.26 or 0.00707704 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,271.47 or 0.99742954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 69,130,177 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

