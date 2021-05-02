Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,420 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 579.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWM opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.52.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

