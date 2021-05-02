Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,321,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $20.73 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $540.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.35%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

