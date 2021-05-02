Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,692 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,253,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,607,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.25. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

